New driver education requirements and upcoming winter break classes create opportunities for Weld County families to prepare for the road ahead.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

With Colorado’s expanded driver education requirements taking effect January 1, 2027, Conahan’s Driving School is expanding its presence in Greeley, providing Weld County families with another local resource for driver education.

The Northern Colorado business, established in 1983, has spent more than four decades helping generations of students develop safe driving habits and confidence behind the wheel.

The Greeley opening comes at an important time for families with teenagers approaching driving age. Winter break classes are filling up fast as parents look for opportunities to complete driver education coursework between school semesters.

Conahan’s Driving School’s new Greeley classroom expands the company’s regional presence as families prepare for winter break driver education. (Photo courtesy of Conahan’s Driving School)

Preparing for Colorado’s New Driver Education Requirements

Beginning January 1, 2027, Colorado will expand driver education requirements for young applicants seeking learner’s permits.

The changes make understanding educational requirements and planning increasingly important for families navigating the licensing process.

For Greeley and surrounding Weld County communities, having access to local driver education services can help families coordinate instruction around school, work, sports, and other commitments.

Winter break offers students an opportunity to focus on driver education without many of the competing demands of the regular school year.

The Greeley classroom features instructional technology and dedicated learning space for students preparing to get behind the wheel. (Photo courtesy of Conahan’s Driving School)

Building Safer Drivers in Weld County

Greeley’s growing population and expanding transportation network present young drivers with a variety of roadway conditions. From busy intersections along U.S. Highway 34 to rural roads throughout Weld County, new drivers must learn to navigate diverse environments safely.

“Driver education is about much more than simply passing a test and getting a license,” said Gabriel Armstrong of Conahan’s Driving School. “It’s about developing safe driving habits, understanding the responsibility that comes with operating a vehicle, and giving young drivers the skills they need to navigate our roads confidently.”

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Conahan’s driver education services include:

Classroom driver education

Online education courses

Professional behind-the-wheel instruction

Teen and adult driver education

Driver’s license testing for eligible applicants

The school’s instructional approach emphasizes practical driving skills, roadway awareness, and responsible decision-making.

More Than Four Decades of Northern Colorado Experience

Conahan’s Driving School began serving Northern Colorado families in 1983. Since then, the business has expanded its regional presence to serve Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Greeley.

The Greeley opening represents another chapter in the company’s history, extending its longstanding commitment to driver education and roadway safety into one of Northern Colorado’s growing communities.

As state requirements evolve, Conahan’s continues to help families understand the steps to obtain a driver’s license while offering educational options designed to accommodate busy schedules.

Winter Break Classes Are Filling Fast

For parents considering driver education for their teenagers, now is the time to explore available winter break classes.

Starting early can help families coordinate coursework, behind-the-wheel instruction, and licensing requirements while taking advantage of time away from school.

With Colorado’s new requirements approaching, Conahan’s encourages families in Greeley and throughout Weld County to contact the school for information about upcoming classes and registration availability.

Winter break driving classes are filling up fast. Reserve your student’s spot today.

Call 970-223-8900 for class schedules, registration information, and details about driver education in Greeley.

Sponsored by Conahan’s Driving School.