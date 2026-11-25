Four highway stretches in Larimer and Weld counties rank among Colorado’s 15 most dangerous for Thanksgiving travel, according to a five-year crash analysis.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado motorists traveling for Thanksgiving are encouraged to exercise extra caution as new research identifies several regional highways among the state’s most dangerous during the holiday week.

An analysis of Colorado Department of Transportation crash data from 2021 through 2025 by The Brown Law Firm identified five Northern Colorado highway stretches among the state’s 25 highest-ranked locations.

The regional findings include:

I-25, Weld County (7th): 19 crashes, 37 injuries, and one death.

19 crashes, 37 injuries, and one death. US 287, Larimer County (12th): 24 crashes and 35 injuries.

24 crashes and 35 injuries. I-25, Larimer County (13th): 22 crashes and 36 injuries.

22 crashes and 36 injuries. US 34, Larimer County (14th): 10 crashes, 14 injuries,s and one death.

10 crashes, 14 injuries,s and one death. US 34, Weld County (24th): 15 crashes and 21 injuries.

Together, these highway stretches accounted for 90 crashes involving injuries or fatalities, resulting in 143 injuries and two deaths during Thanksgiving weeks over the five years.

Holiday travelers should allow additional travel time, maintain safe following distances, avoid distractions, and adjust their speed to changing road and weather conditions.

Motorists can check current road conditions at COtrip.org.

The complete study, including statewide rankings and an interactive map, is available on The Brown LawFirm’ss website.