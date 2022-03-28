Credit Union of Colorado Foundation Announces the Availability of $50,000 in College Scholarships

Students Can Apply for Tuition Assistance from March 15 to April 15

The application for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships has opened for students from around the state. The foundation will provide a $5,000 scholarship to 10 students – for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2022/2023 school year.

“The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation is proud to celebrate our ninth year of providing financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” says Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation. “We want every Coloradan to be able to achieve their dreams – and continuing education is a key factor to becoming a lifelong learner. The quality of students who apply for our scholarships is outstanding. Each applicant showcases their personal commitment to volunteerism and the goals they’ve set to impact society and their community. By investing in these students, we are helping perpetuate a bright future!”

Credit Union of Colorado Foundation will accept college scholarship applications from March 15 through April 15. Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.

Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year. For more information and access to this year’s application, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.

Founded in 2012, Credit Union of Colorado Foundation promotes community development by providing financial and volunteer support in the areas of education and human services. The foundation reflects and honors Credit Union of Colorado’s legacy of philanthropic commitment to its members and the communities where they reside.