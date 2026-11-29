Free carriage rides, local shopping, Santa visits, and Chanukah festivities highlight the holiday season in Fort Collins.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Foothills Mall is celebrating the holiday season with festive lights, family activities, and opportunities to support Northern Colorado businesses throughout December.

Complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides featuring Clydesdales will take place December 5, 12, and 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. near Cinemark. Rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no registration required.

The Wildcraft Farmers Market celebrates its 20th season with holiday markets on December 5, 12, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers can discover locally produced foods, handmade gifts, live holiday music, and free children’s activities.

Santa will welcome families for photographs through December 24. Children can also send letters to Santa at his special mailbox near the East Lawn entrance.

Advertisement

Pet owners can join Santa Pawz photo sessions on November 30 and December 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A sensory-friendly Santa experience on December 6 will offer a quieter environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Advance registration is required, and photo purchases are optional.

Also on December 6, Chanukah Wonderland will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with the Chabad Jewish Center of Northern Colorado. The free celebration features crafts, dreidel-making, and family entertainment.

For additional information, visit Foothills Mall.