Registration opens December 2 for seasonal recreation programs, fitness classes, and community events.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. — Windsor residents can start planning their winter and spring adventures with the release of the Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Winter/Spring 2027 Activity Guide.

The guide is available online and at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, located at 250 N. 11th St. Registration opens Wednesday, December 2, at 6 a.m.

The seasonal guide features recreation programs, special events, fitness opportunities, and creative activities designed for participants of all ages and interests. Families and individuals throughout the community can explore opportunities to stay active, develop new skills, and connect with neighbors throughout the colder months and into spring.

Residents are encouraged to review the guide before registration opens to identify programs that fit their interests and schedules.

The complete activity guide is available at recreationliveshere.com/ActivityGuide. Online registration is available at recreationliveshere.com/RecReg.

For additional information or registration assistance, contact the Windsor Community Recreation Center at 970-674-3500.