Former Silver Grill Cafe Owner John Arnolfo to Share Fort Collins Stories at November 8 Book Signing

John Arnolfo will discuss his new memoir, four decades of restaurant ownership, and the transformation of Old Town Fort Collins during a free event at Ginger and Baker.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins residents can revisit more than four decades of local history when former Silver Grill Cafe owner John Arnolfo shares stories from his new memoir during a book discussion and signing at Ginger and Baker on Sunday, November 8.

The free event, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. in the Teaching Kitchen at 359 Linden Street, will feature a conversation between Arnolfo and Ginger Graham about his experiences running one of Fort Collins’ best-known restaurants and witnessing downtown’s evolution.

Arnolfo’s recently released memoir, The Silver Grill Cafe: An American Story and Counter Seat to Fort Collins History, explores the relationships, challenges, and community connections that defined his 42 years as owner of the historic restaurant.

Four Decades of Fort Collins History

Arnolfo owned the Silver Grill Cafe from 1979 to 2021, a period that saw significant changes in Old Town Fort Collins. During those years, he helped guide the restaurant’s growth while participating in efforts to revitalize the city’s downtown district.

John Arnolfo

His memoir recounts family experiences, memorable customers, business challenges, and the community partnerships that helped shape both the restaurant and the surrounding neighborhood.

For longtime Fort Collins residents, the book offers a personal look at familiar people and places. Newer residents can discover how local business owners and community leaders shaped the downtown district we know today.

The memoir also examines the realities of running an independent restaurant, including lessons about leadership, perseverance, and maintaining relationships with customers and employees.

An Afternoon of Stories and Conversation

During the November 8 gathering, Graham will interview Arnolfo about his writing process, the inspiration behind his memoir, and their shared appreciation for Fort Collins history.

Attendees will hear firsthand accounts from Arnolfo’s years at the Silver Grill Cafe and can participate in a book signing after the discussion.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy lunch at Ginger and Baker before attending the event.

Admission is free, but reservations are required because seating is limited. Registration is available through the Ginger and Baker events website.

Where to Find the Book

Arnolfo’s memoir is available in paperback, tabletop book, and eBook formats.

Readers can buy copies on the author’s website, JohnArnolfo.com, or at the Silver Grill Cafe at 218 Walnut Street in Fort Collins.

The November 8 event offers an opportunity to meet the author and explore the personal stories behind a restaurant that has been part of the Fort Collins community for generations.