Suspicious White Powder Sent to Congressman Joe Neguse’s Boulder County Office

Federal authorities are investigating a suspicious letter, and the Colorado congressman says there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A suspicious letter containing an unidentified white powder was delivered to U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse’s district office in Boulder County on Monday, October 19, prompting an investigation involving multiple federal law enforcement agencies.

According to a statement released by Neguse’s office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, FBI, and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the mailing. The congressman said authorities responded quickly and that there is no continuing threat to public safety in the area.

The incident follows similar reports involving suspicious letters sent to elected officials elsewhere in the United States. According to Neguse’s office, as of Monday, none of the letters reported in those incidents had been determined to contain hazardous substances.

Officials have not publicly identified the powder found in the letter delivered to Neguse’s office or announced whether testing has been completed.

“I take seriously the safety of my staff and the community I represent, and I’d like to extend my gratitude to the local and Federal law enforcement officials who acted swiftly to respond to reports of a threatening letter with suspicious substances being sent to our district office in Boulder County,” Neguse said in his statement.

Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, said the incident would not interfere with his office’s responsibilities to constituents.

“The nature of this mailing, and others like it being received by elected officials across the country, whether to cause physical harm or provoke unease among public servants, will not prevent me and my team from working day in and day out to serve the people of Colorado’s 2nd District,” he said.

The congressman also addressed concerns about fear and uncertainty in communities nationwide, emphasizing his commitment to public service.

“And while we know that fear can be contagious, I firmly believe that so is hope,” Neguse said. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to choose hope — and to stand up for the people of Colorado.”

Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified a possible sender in connection with the Boulder County mailing.

Federal authorities have also been investigating more than 100 suspicious letters circulating nationally, according to .

It remains unclear whether the mailing to Neguse’s office is connected to those incidents.