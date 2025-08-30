Fort Collins Chamber Hosts 2025 Business Trade Show Sept. 25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One-evening, high-impact networking event returns to Hilton Fort Collins for member businesses and local buyers

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Trade Show on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 4:30–7:00 p.m. at Hilton Fort Collins (425 W. Prospect Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80526), offering a fast-paced showcase for Northern Colorado companies to connect with prospective clients and one another.

Designed as a condensed, high-traffic expo, the Business Trade Show provides vendors with concentrated time in front of potential customers. At the same time, attendees discover local products and services in a single evening. Chamber staff note the event routinely draws a strong turnout, helping businesses accelerate lead generation and community connections across Fort Collins and the broader Northern Colorado market.

Booth space is limited and expected to sell out. Member businesses interested in exhibiting or sponsoring should secure their spot soon. For sponsorship details, contact Kim Medina at [email protected].

Event Details

• Date/Time: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 | 4:30–7:00 p.m.

• Location: Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80526

• Host: Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

• Who Should Attend: Chamber members, local buyers, entrepreneurs, and community partners

Interested businesses should reserve booths and inquire about sponsorships as soon as possible by emailing [email protected]. Readers can find continuing local business coverage at NorthFortyNews.com.

Attribution: Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce