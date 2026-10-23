The Best Dollar I Ever Spent

A Publisher’s Letter from Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Some of life’s most important decisions don’t come with a big price tag.

Sometimes, they cost just a dollar.

That’s what I paid to buy North Forty News from Doug—one dollar for a newspaper, a history, and a responsibility to the communities of Northern Colorado.

Looking back, it may have been the best dollar I’ve ever spent.

But that dollar was only the beginning.

When I took over North Forty News, I believed our neighbors, businesses, families, and communities deserved to keep telling their stories.

I had no idea how much that belief would be tested.

Then came the pandemic.

Advertising disappeared. Publishing costs increased. Like so many small businesses, we faced an uncertain future.

I remember delivering newspapers by bicycle with my children. It wasn’t glamorous, and it certainly wasn’t efficient. But we still got local news into our neighbors’ hands.

Sometimes, that’s what perseverance looks like.

A Newspaper Reimagined

Eventually, I realized that keeping North Forty News alive meant changing how we operated without losing what made us valuable.

We embraced digital publishing, rebuilt our approach, and found new ways to connect with readers.

Today, NorthFortyNews.com reaches more than 100,000 readers each month.

That’s remarkable for a locally owned, independent news organization. But the number isn’t what matters most.

What matters is that someone in Wellington can learn about a neighborhood issue, a family in Greeley can discover a community event, or a resident in Loveland can understand a decision affecting their future.

Those are the stories that connect us.

And they’re why I continue doing this work.

The Responsibility Behind That Dollar

My days involve everything from editing stories and preparing our Daily Update to working with advertisers and solving the countless challenges of running a small news organization.

There are easier ways to make a living.

But I believe Northern Colorado deserves independent local journalism not just during major events, but every day.

That’s also why we’ve committed to keeping our news accessible to everyone.

**No paywalls. No barriers. Just the stories that matter to Northern Colorado.**

Of course, producing that journalism isn’t free. Reader support, subscriptions, and local advertising make this work possible.

When you support North Forty News, you’re helping keep local journalism available to the entire community.

Still Worth Every Penny

That original dollar didn’t buy financial security or guarantee success.

It allowed me to preserve something valuable and build something better.

We’re still growing, learning, and working toward a sustainable future. But every day, I’m reminded why this newspaper matters.

To everyone who has read, shared, advertised, subscribed, or encouraged us along the way, thank you.

You are part of this story, too.

**The news earns your attention. Our commitment earns your trust. Your support keeps local journalism strong.**

And after everything we’ve been through, I still believe it was the best dollar I ever spent.

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

*Read Local. Stay Connected.*