Kaufman & Robinson Expands Headquarters with Move to Wellington

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Relocation Brings Jobs and Innovation to Growing Northern Colorado Community

WELLINGTON, Colo. (August 27, 2025) — Kaufman & Robinson Inc. (KRI®), a global leader in ion beam sources and power supplies, has announced plans to relocate and expand its headquarters from Fort Collins to Wellington. The move marks a significant milestone for both the company and the town, which continues to attract innovative businesses to Northern Colorado.

Construction on the new 48,000-square-foot, two-story facility will begin next month and is expected to take 12 to 18 months. Once complete, the site will house KRI’s research and development, production and testing, quality control, and administrative teams.

Ion Source (Photo courtesy Kaufman & Robinson Inc)

“This move reflects our commitment to growth,” said Richard Serrano, CEO of KRI. “With more than twice the space, our new headquarters will allow us to significantly scale operations. Wellington provides the perfect balance of convenience and long-term value.”

Founded in Fort Collins in 1978 by physicist Harold Kaufman and CSU professor Steve Robinson, KRI has become an international authority in ion beam technology. The company’s ion sources are integral to industries worldwide — from eyeglass lenses and touchscreens to automotive sensors, fiber optics, telescopes, and night vision devices.

Wellington leaders view the project as a crucial step in the town’s ongoing growth. “Kaufman & Robinson is an international leader in a cutting-edge field. Their addition brings a new dimension to our business community — one that is vital for a growing town like Wellington,” said Wellington Mayor Calar Chaussee.

The expansion will bring jobs, innovation, and an economic boost to Northern Colorado while positioning Wellington as a hub for advanced technology and manufacturing.

For more information about Kaufman & Robinson, visit ionsources.com

Source: Kaufman & Robinson Inc. Press Release