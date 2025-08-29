Late-day Storm Chances Friday & Saturday; Brighter, Warmer Sunday

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Here’s your quick, local read on the weekend: we’re dodging a few afternoon storms Friday and Saturday, then we’ll toast under mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Based on the National Weather Service point forecast for Fort Collins, expect Friday (Aug 29) to run near 80–82°F with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Then a comfortable mid-50s overnight.

Saturday (Aug 30) trends a touch cooler—mid-70s—with showers and storms more likely in the afternoon, easing to a clear, cool night near 52°F.

Sunday (Aug 31) rebounds to around 81–82°F with mostly sunny skies and a light northeast breeze.