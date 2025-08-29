Weld County Offers Free Landfill Vouchers for Large Item Disposal

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents can dispose of bulky household items at no cost this fall

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Weld County residents looking to get rid of bulky items such as mattresses, couches, or entertainment centers have another opportunity this fall to do so at no cost. The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) is once again offering free landfill vouchers for the disposal of large items.

From September 2 through November 1, 2025, a limited number of vouchers will be available to cover the disposal of one truckload (level with bed rails) or one trailer load weighing up to one ton at either the Front Range Landfill in Erie (1830 Weld County Road 5) or the North Weld Landfill in Ault (40000 Weld County Road 25).

Residents will be responsible for charges beyond the voucher limits, which must be paid at the time of disposal. Each household may receive only one voucher, valid at either landfill location.

Since the program’s launch last fall, more than 550 tons of waste have been properly disposed of through these vouchers. The program is funded by a 10% surcharge on disposal fees at solid waste facilities, which also supports roadside cleanup efforts.

“The goal is to prevent these large items from being dumped on the side of our roads,” said Jason Chessher, WCDPHE Director. “Items dumped on the roadside are not only hazardous to the traveling public, but Weld County residents end up paying for the cleanup. If these vouchers can be used to get more of these items to the appropriate place, then that is good for everyone.”

How to Get a Voucher

Residents can register online at the Weld County Household Hazardous Waste webpage. Once registered, vouchers will be mailed to the household address provided.

For landfill details, including acceptable items and hours, visit:

Call to Action

Northern Colorado residents are encouraged to participate in this program to keep roadsides safe and free from illegal dumping.

Attribution: Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment