Loveland, Estes Park Awarded $91,333 in Colorado Tourism Marketing Grants

State funding will promote romantic getaways in Loveland and accessible outdoor recreation in Estes Park as part of a $600,000-plus statewide investment.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two Northern Colorado destinations will receive a combined $91,333 in state tourism marketing grants to attract visitors, support local businesses, and encourage responsible travel.

The Colorado Tourism Office, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, announced 17 grant recipients across 23 Colorado counties. The awards total more than $600,000, with individual grants ranging from $10,184 to $49,000.

Loveland received $49,000 to expand its identity as “America’s Sweetheart City,” while Estes Park received $42,333 to promote accessible outdoor recreation and travel experiences.

Loveland Expands Its Romantic Tourism Appeal

Loveland’s $49,000 grant will support a year-round marketing campaign positioning the community as a destination for romantic getaways and weddings.

The campaign will build on the city’s established sweetheart identity and encourage travelers to consider Loveland for experiences beyond its traditional Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The initiative could provide additional exposure for local lodging properties, restaurants, wedding venues, and other businesses serving visitors.

Estes Park Focuses on Accessible Outdoor Recreation

The Estes Park Local Marketing District will use its $42,333 award to develop a campaign promoting accessible recreation and outdoor exploration.

The funding follows Visit Estes Park’s participation in the Colorado Tourism Office’s Accessible Travel Program. According to the state, 36 sites in the area achieved Accessibility Verified status, including 25 independently verified outside the program.

The new campaign will highlight opportunities for travelers with varying accessibility needs to experience the region’s outdoor attractions.

For Estes Park, a gateway community to Rocky Mountain National Park, the effort offers an opportunity to reach more visitors while emphasizing inclusive, responsible tourism.

Statewide Investment Supports Local Economies

The grants are intended to strengthen tourism marketing while encouraging visitors to respect Colorado’s natural resources and communities.

“Tourism Marketing Grants help Colorado communities attract visitors, support local businesses and strengthen their economies,” said Colorado Tourism Office Director Timothy Wolfe. “This year’s grants will help destinations showcase what makes them unique, encourage responsible travel and create new opportunities for communities across the state.”

Other recipients include Colorado Springs, which received $49,000 to promote live music tourism; Golden, which received $32,000 for a responsible recreation campaign; and Durango, which received $40,000 to develop a gravel cycling adventure guide.

Several communities will also use the funding to strengthen tourism following wildfire and flood impacts.

OEDIT Executive Director Eve Lieberman said the program supports community-led tourism initiatives that showcase local heritage and build economic resilience.

Projects Begin in 2027

The funded marketing projects will begin in January 2027 and run through December 2027.

For Northern Colorado, the awards reflect two approaches to attracting visitors: Loveland’s focus on romantic experiences and Estes Park’s investment in accessible outdoor travel.

Both campaigns are designed to expand tourism opportunities while supporting the businesses and communities that depend on visitor spending.

Additional information about the program is available through the Colorado Tourism Office’s Tourism Marketing Grant program.

Source: Colorado Tourism Office and Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.