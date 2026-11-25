State partnership will help local businesses improve accessibility and create more welcoming experiences for residents and visitors.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Visit Loveland is one of three destinations selected for the third year of the Colorado Tourism Office’s Accessible Travel Program, an initiative designed to make Colorado communities more welcoming to travelers with disabilities.

Through a partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office and Wheel the World, Visit Loveland will receive on-site accessibility assessments, stakeholder engagement assistance, specialized hospitality training, and marketing support.

Local businesses that complete accessibility verification will earn a digital badge, helping travelers make informed decisions about accommodations, attractions, and other visitor experiences. Verified locations will also be promoted through Wheel the World’s travel platform and Colorado.com.

“The Accessible Travel Program is helping Colorado communities remove barriers and welcome more travelers,” said Colorado Tourism Office Director Timothy Wolfe.

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For Loveland, the initiative represents an opportunity to strengthen its tourism economy while improving experiences for Northern Colorado residents.

“Accessibility isn’t simply a box to check. It’s an ongoing commitment to our residents and visitors alike,” said Casey Stine, tourism sales coordinator for Visit Loveland.

Stine said lessons learned through the program will influence future event planning, business partnerships, and visitor communications.

Wheel the World provides verified accessibility information and dedicated travel support for people with disabilities and their companions. Its assessment process helps destinations identify opportunities for improvement and communicate accessibility features more effectively.

With more than 600 pieces of public art, outdoor recreation opportunities, local businesses, and proximity to Rocky Mountain National Park, Loveland offers a variety of experiences that could benefit from expanded accessibility efforts.

The initiative reflects a broader statewide effort to remove travel barriers, support local tourism businesses, and create more inclusive communities.

Learn more through the Colorado Tourism Office’s Accessible Travel Program or explore statewide tourism resources at Colorado.com.