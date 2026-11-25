Community feedback prompts city officials to preserve dedicated adult recreation hours while expanding access to all ages.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The City of Fort Collins has revised its upcoming Senior Center age policy following community feedback, preserving dedicated adults-only hours while expanding recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the Fort Collins Senior Center will maintain exclusive access for adults ages 18 and older from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside those designated hours, the facility will welcome visitors of all ages.

The revised policy preserves the center’s existing weekday daytime schedule, when senior-focused programming and activities are most prevalent.

“We’ve heard from community members who value the Fort Collins Senior Center as a place to connect, stay active, and enjoy programs alongside their peers, and we want to honor that,” said Justin Perdue, assistant director of Parks and Recreation.

City officials said the adjustment balances expanded access to recreational facilities with the needs of existing visitors, maintaining opportunities for older adults to socialize, exercise, and participate in programs alongside their peers.

The updated policy also provides greater clarity for residents planning visits to the facility.

For additional information, visit the Fort Collins Senior Center website.