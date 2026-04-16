Loveland Lands Danish Manufacturer, Bringing Jobs and Defense Industry Growth

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Forge Campus facility expected to create 82 jobs while strengthening Northern Colorado’s advanced manufacturing and defense sector presence

A Denmark-based advanced manufacturer is setting up operations in Loveland, bringing dozens of new jobs and strengthening Northern Colorado’s role in the U.S. defense and aerospace supply chain.

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(Photo courtesy Multicut)

Colorado officials announced that Multicut will open a production facility at the Forge Campus in Loveland, where it will manufacture precision components for the U.S. defense industry. The move is expected to create 82 new jobs, many of which pay above the average wage in Larimer County.

The company specializes in advanced CNC manufacturing with its M·Sys™ system, which is designed to produce complex parts more efficiently in a single setup. Its clients already include major players in aerospace and defense, positioning Loveland as a growing hub for high-tech manufacturing.

For Northern Colorado, the expansion signals continued momentum in attracting global companies to the region. Local leaders say the investment will not only bring jobs but also deepen connections between international business and the area’s workforce and innovation ecosystem.

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(Photo courtesy Multicut)

Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development is working with Multicut to connect the company with local talent and training resources. The project also benefits from state and local incentives, including performance-based tax credits tied to job creation and wages.

Loveland leaders say the project aligns with long-term efforts to grow industries like aerospace, robotics, and precision manufacturing while maintaining a strong local economy. The company chose Colorado over other states, including California and Arizona, highlighting the region’s competitive advantage in workforce and infrastructure.

As global investment continues to flow into Northern Colorado, projects like this reinforce the region’s role in national defense, advanced manufacturing, and high-skill job growth.

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Attribution: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade