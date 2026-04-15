Weld County Seeks Two In Animal Cruelty Cases

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities ask for public tips as part of Animal Control Officer Week effort

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals wanted in connection with animal-related offenses, highlighting the cases during National Animal Control Officer Week.

Community Message

Jose Nava-Arjon, 23, is wanted on charges including failure to appear and alleged animal cruelty involving failure to provide care. He is described as a 6-foot-tall male weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jose Nava-Arjon

Charlene Stepanski-Gallaspie, 55, is also being sought on charges related to alleged animal neglect, mistreatment, and operating pet care services without a license. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Authorities say she may be in the Fort Collins area or possibly in Texas.

Charlene Stepanski-Gallaspie

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about either individual’s whereabouts to contact investigators. Tips can be submitted by calling (970) 350-9600 or the tip line at (970) 304-6464, or by emailing [email protected]. Officials ask that tips not be posted on social media.

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All charges are allegations, and both individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.