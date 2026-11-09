Loveland’s $24.5 Million Fourth Street Revitalization Complete Ahead of Holidays

After nearly two years of construction and decades of planning, downtown Loveland welcomes visitors back to a modernized Fourth Street with improved infrastructure, wider sidewalks and new public spaces.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown Loveland is entering the holiday season with a transformed Fourth Street after the $24.5 million Heart Improvement Plan, known as HIP Streets, was completed.

The City of Loveland announced that construction has wrapped up along five blocks of historic Fourth Street between North Washington and Garfield Avenues. The project, which began in February 2025, culminates more than 20 years of planning and collaboration to modernize downtown infrastructure while preserving the area’s historic character.

The improvements extend well beyond what visitors can see above ground. Crews replaced aging utility systems, including some cast-iron water pipes more than a century old and deteriorating clay stormwater connections. The upgrades are designed to increase capacity and support downtown Loveland for generations to come.

“This project represents what is possible when an entire community works toward a shared vision,” said Shelley Aschenbrenner, civil project engineer with the City of Loveland Public Works Department. “In a corridor lined with historic buildings, every design decision had to solve multiple engineering challenges while preserving the character that makes Downtown Loveland special.”

A More Accessible, Pedestrian-Friendly Downtown

The redesigned corridor includes wider sidewalks with decorative brick pavers, improved ADA-accessible ramps and curbs, pedestrian-friendly lighting, and new trees and landscaping.

Additional improvements include upgraded stormwater drainage, underground power infrastructure, new fire hydrants and fire lines, and boulder seating areas.

The redesign also creates more space for pedestrians and downtown events while maintaining the same number of parking spaces throughout downtown Loveland.

For local businesses, the construction finishes at an important time, as holiday shopping and seasonal celebrations bring visitors downtown.

“4th Street has always been at the heart of our downtown, and these improvements create even more opportunities for people to shop, dine, connect, and experience everything our local businesses and community have to offer,” said Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Loveland Downtown District. “We’re excited for what’s ahead for Downtown Loveland.”

Interactive Public Art Coming This Spring

Although street construction is complete, another major feature is still on the way.

Ten large-scale interactive sculptures, titled Bloom, will be installed along Fourth Street in spring 2027. Created by artist Jen Lewin, the sculptures will feature colorful overhead petals that change colors in response to visitors’ movements and participation.

The city will place two sculptures in each of the five renovated blocks. The City of Loveland’s Art in Public Places program commissioned the installation.

The city plans to host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony after the sculptures are installed.

How the Project Was Funded

The City of Loveland and the Downtown Development Authority jointly funded the $24.5 million HIP Streets project.

Of the total, $12 million came from City of Loveland Utility Enterprise Funds, while the remaining $12.5 million was financed through Certificates of Participation paid by the Downtown Development Authority.

According to the city, the project used no General Fund dollars.

With major construction finished, city officials encourage residents and visitors to rediscover Fourth Street during the holiday season, explore local shops and restaurants, and experience the improvements firsthand.

Additional information about the project, upcoming art installations, and ribbon-cutting plans is available at: https://www.lovgov.org/HIPStreets