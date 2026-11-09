Denver International Airport Ranks No. 2 for Longest Airport Walks in U.S.

New travel study highlights the distance passengers may cover inside Denver International Airport as millions of Americans prepare for holiday flights.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Travelers flying through Denver International Airport (DEN) this holiday season may want to wear comfortable shoes. A new study from KURU Footwear ranks Denver as having the second-longest airport walking distance in the United States for 2026.

The findings come as airports prepare for another busy holiday travel season. According to a KURU Footwear survey, 41% of Americans plan to fly during the 2026 holidays, potentially adding to congestion at major airports.

Northern Colorado residents traveling through Denver International Airport may spend considerable time on foot navigating large terminals, security checkpoints, and distant gates before boarding a plane.

Holiday Travel Expected to Keep Airports Busy

Holiday travel reached historic levels in 2025. AAA projected that approximately 122 million Americans would travel during the year-end holiday period, including a record 8 million domestic air travelers.

While those figures represent last year’s travel forecast, KURU Footwear’s new survey suggests air travel will remain a popular choice for holiday travelers in 2026.

The footwear company’s airport walking-distance study examines how far passengers may need to walk inside major U.S. airports. Denver’s No. 2 ranking highlights the airport’s expansive layout and the potential distances between checkpoints, concourses, and departure gates.

Planning Ahead for a Long Walk

For travelers departing from Northern Colorado, the findings offer another reason to allow extra time when flying through Denver.

Passengers can make their airport experience more manageable by wearing supportive footwear, checking gate assignments before arriving, and allowing additional time for security and connections.

Travelers with mobility concerns can also explore airport accessibility services and assistance options before their trip.

KURU Footwear’s airport walking-distance study includes complete national .

As the holiday season approaches, the findings remind us that getting to the airport is only part of the journey. For some passengers, reaching the departure gate can be a trip in itself.

Additional verified details

KURU’s full report estimates the walk from Denver’s main airport entrance to its farthest gate at 1.14 miles, compared with 1.50 miles at Dallas/Fort Worth and 0.97 miles at Washington Dulles. The ranking was based on a selected group of airports, rather than every U.S. airport. KURU Footwear+1

The survey included 1,000 U.S. adults in July 2026. It also found that 49% consider walking at the airport at least sometimes when planning a flight.