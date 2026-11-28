From a side business baking pies to two Northern Colorado locations, Me Oh My celebrates scratch-made food and community connections this holiday season.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

What began as a way to earn extra money baking pies has grown into a Northern Colorado gathering place where homemade food and community go hand in hand.

For Caitlin Philp, founder of Me Oh My, the journey began in 2012 after returning from Peace Corps service in China. While completing her master’s degree in teaching English as a second or foreign language, Philp worked at a coffee shop in Bellvue and began baking pies on the side.

What started as a small venture eventually became a brick-and-mortar business. Today, Me Oh My serves customers in Laporte and at a second location on 29th Street in Loveland.

Me Oh My Coffee and Pie’s second location on 29th Street in Loveland extends the locally owned bakery’s presence in Northern Colorado. (Photo courtesy Me Oh My Pies)

More Than Just Pie

Although pies helped launch the business, customers have discovered plenty of other favorites.

“Everything is made from scratch and with all the love,” Philp said. “We pride ourselves on making real food for our customers.”

Perhaps surprisingly, quiche is the business’s biggest seller. Philp particularly enjoys the homemade soups, while her children favor the biscuits and gravy.

The menu reflects the business’s commitment to traditional comfort food prepared from scratch.

Handcrafted savory pies with golden, folded pastry crusts showcase the variety of scratch-made comfort foods at Me Oh My Coffee and Pie in Northern Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Me Oh My Pies)

Homemade for the Holidays

With Thanksgiving approaching, Me Oh My has already closed its advance Thanksgiving pie orders. However, the business plans to bake hundreds of additional pies for customers hoping to pick one up.

Christmas orders are already being accepted, and the holiday menu is expected to include quiche, cinnamon rolls, sticky buns, scones, coffee cake, and other homemade favorites.

Customers can place Christmas orders online or by calling the Loveland location. Philp encourages customers to watch the business’s social media channels for the official Christmas menu.

Me Oh My’s Laporte bakery and café reflects the business’s roots in the Northern Colorado community. (Photo courtesy Me Oh My Pies)

Rooted in Northern Colorado

Beyond the kitchen, Philp believes locally owned businesses have an important responsibility to the communities they serve.

“We really work hard to be a part of our communities in Laporte and Loveland,” Philp said. “We understand that small businesses like ours are not only about the business, but are really about community.”

For Me Oh My, that commitment continues to shape a business that began with a few homemade pies and has grown into something much more.

For more information or to place a holiday order, visit MeOhMyPie.com.

Me Oh My Coffee and Pie Locations

Laporte: 3310 W. County Road 54G | 970-817-2252

3310 W. County Road 54G | 970-817-2252 Loveland: 280 E. 29th Street | 970-791-3015