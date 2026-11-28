Construction begins Nov. 30, with an extended intersection closure and detours expected through October 2027.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

EATON, Colo. — Construction of a new roundabout at Weld County Roads 74 and 31 west of Eaton will begin Monday, Nov. 30, addressing growing traffic volumes and safety concerns at the busy rural intersection.

The intersection will temporarily close through Oct. 1, 2027. Motorists can find alternate routes on the Weld County Road Advisory Map.

Approximately 8,100 vehicles travel through the intersection daily. Weld County officials identified the roundabout as a priority capital improvement project designed to reduce broadside crashes and traffic delays.

The concrete roundabout will feature wide lanes accommodating passenger vehicles, agricultural equipment, and commercial trucks. Drainage improvements will also address recurring flooding during heavy rainfall.

W.W. Clyde will construct the roundabout under the management of Weld County Public Works. The contractor previously completed roundabouts at WCR 74 and WCR 33 in 2024 and WCR 6 and WCR 13 in 2025.

This will be Weld County’s eighth county-built roundabout since 2020. According to the Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts can reduce fatal and serious injury crashes by more than 80%.

County officials said maintaining access to nearby homes and businesses remains a priority throughout construction. Drivers are encouraged to plan, follow posted detours, and allow additional travel time.