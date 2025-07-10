Northern Colorado Wildlife Center Celebrates Double Win in 2025 Community Votes Awards

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins nonprofit recognized for excellence in community impact and wildlife care

FORT COLLINS, CO — The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) has received top honors in the 2025 Community Votes Fort Collins Awards, earning Platinum in the Community Organization category and Gold in the Non-Profit category. These awards, based on thousands of community votes, recognize the organization’s growing influence in wildlife care, education, and public engagement across Northern Colorado.

A closer look at the baby porcupine during feeding, showcasing the delicate, expert care required to raise wild mammals so they can be safely released back into their native habitats.

(Photo Credit, Northern Colorado Wildlife Center)

Founded in 2016, NCWC operates as a licensed 501(c)(3) nonprofit and serves communities throughout the region by rescuing and rehabilitating thousands of injured wild animals annually — including raptors, porcupines, and hummingbirds — while also providing hands-on environmental education programs to schools, first responders, and the public.

(Graphic courtesy Northern Colorado Wildlife Center)

Executive Director Tallon Nightwalker credits the center’s team of more than 120 staff, volunteers, and interns for making the recognition possible. “To our team: This award belongs to you. You are the heartbeat behind every rescue, every outreach program, every life saved,” said Nightwalker.

NCWC volunteer Ava feeds specialized formula to a recently orphaned baby rabbit during a morning feeding shift at the wildlife hospital.

(Photo Credit, Northern Colorado Wildlife Center)

The center’s mission: Rehabilitate. Educate. Advocate. — It’s more than a tagline; it’s a commitment to compassionate, science-based wildlife care and coexistence. In recent years, NCWC has expanded its collaborative partnerships and specialized training programs, establishing itself as a model for community-based conservation in Northern Colorado and beyond.

Operations Director Michela Dunbar leads a volunteer training on amphibian ecology and conservation.

Photo Credit: Northern Colorado Wildlife Center

“This award is more than a win,” Nightwalker added. “It’s a reminder that when we come together with purpose, we can create something truly impactful.”

To learn more or get involved, visit nocowildlife.org.