Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help in Locating Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Saul Acosta-Montes wanted in Weld County on charges including assault, protection order violations, and felony menacing

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Saul Acosta-Montes, who is currently wanted on several active warrants tied to both criminal and civil offenses.

Acosta-Montes is facing charges that include failure to appear for violating a criminal protection order, failure to appear in a civil protection order case, failure to appear on a third-degree assault charge (knowingly or recklessly causing injury), and a probation violation related to felony menacing involving a real or simulated weapon.

Saul Acosta-Montes

He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 6’1″ tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he may be in Northern Colorado and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Community members who have information are encouraged to call the Weld County Sheriff’s tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected]. Officials remind the public not to share tips on social media to protect the integrity of investigations.

All charges are accusations at this time. Acosta-Montes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

For additional law enforcement updates in Weld County and throughout Northern Colorado, visit weldsheriff.com.

Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

