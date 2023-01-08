Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.

Enrollment for spring ABE / HSE and ELA sessions is open now and classes begin in mid-January. Visit thelearningsource.org/classes/ged-classes for a full list of ABE / HSE class options and to register. If you are interested in ELA class options and registration at thelearningsource.org/classes/english-classes.

Classes are currently offered in a growing number of communities throughout the Denver metropolitan area, Northern Colorado, Southern Colorado and the mountain region (Buena Vista, Salida and Leadville) and online via the TLS Distance Learning program.

TLS’ ABE / HSE classes build knowledge, reading and math skills in order to help adult learners pass tests, including the General Educational Development (GED) test, and earn their high school equivalency diploma. TLS’ ELA classes focus on the skills needed for living and working in an English-speaking society, including reading, speaking, listening and writing.

Every TLS student also has access to student success services including individualized tutoring and coaching, academic support and assistance with navigating post-secondary education and career pathways.

“The Learning Source made it possible for me – an eighth-grade dropout, to get my high school diploma,” says Shelly Roth, graduate of The Learning Source HSE program. “The staff genuinely want to help you, not just obtain your diploma, but really help better your life through education. I am extremely grateful.”

Founded in 1964, is Colorado’s leading resource for adult education classes and family literacy. For general information about TLS, visit TheLearningSource.org or call 303.957.2838.