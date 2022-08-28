United Way of Weld County Announces Melanie Woolman as New President and CEO

The United Way of Weld County Board of Directors recently announced Melanie Woolman will be the next President and CEO of the organization. She will start in her new role on September 15.

Woolman has most recently served as the Vice President of Community Impact for United Way of Weld County overseeing more than 30 programs and services, managing 27 staff members and 55 grants with a $5.8 million dollar budget. She is a regional and state-wide leader in addressing and preventing homelessness, including leading the process of founding the federally recognized Northern Colorado Continuum of Care for Weld and Larimer counties. She’s received multiple community awards and recognitions for her impactful and visionary work. Woolman started her career with United Way in 2014, serving as an AmeriCorps VISTA. She was hired as the Community Impact Coordinator in 2015 and then served as the Director of Community Impact from 2016 to 2020. Woolman will follow long-time leader Jeannine Truswell, who will retire this year after 36 years of loyal service to the organization.

The United Way of Weld County Board of Directors appointed a search committee of board members and community members who engaged in an extensive national search and interview process since posting the position in May.

“We are very excited to have Melanie as United Way of Weld County’s next leader,” shared Sara Seely, United Way’s board chair. “She brings strong experience and proven outcomes in developing strategic and collaborative community-wide solutions that improve lives. Melanie understands the importance of the caring power of our community. Her vision, passion, and leadership approach will guide the organization as we continue to build on United Way’s substantial role in Weld County.”

Woolman said the various roles she has held at United Way of Weld County have uniquely positioned her for the duties of president and CEO, and she is excited to lead the organization and serve the residents of Weld County.

“I hope to capture and sustain the growth and momentum of United Way, honor the work and culture of the past, and move confidently and boldly into the future,” Woolman said. “United Way is uniquely poised to lead the entire Weld County community into the future.”

Woolman and her husband David live in Evans and have one daughter, Phoebe. They enjoy spending time with family, going on walks, and gardening.

In connecting individuals, businesses, foundations, and public and private organizations for shared effort, United Way of Weld County leads the community to solve the greatest challenges faced by our most vulnerable neighbors. Because of community members that give, advocate and volunteer, United Way touches the lives of 1 in 6 Weld County residents each year. Through United Way, together we are building a better Weld County, one where children are reading to learn by the start of fourth grade, youth are working at good jobs by age 25, families have stable housing, older adults are aging well, and people are connecting to the help they need. For more information, visit UnitedWayWeld.org.