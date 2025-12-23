Weld RE-4 Preschool Registration Opens

y North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

District families can apply now through Colorado’s Universal Preschool program for the 2026–27 school year

Families across Windsor and surrounding Northern Colorado communities can now register for preschool through the Weld RE-4 School District as part of Colorado’s Universal Preschool (UPK) program for the 2026–27 school year.

Through UPK, eligible families will receive free, high-quality preschool services at five Weld RE-4 elementary schools. Registration is open statewide at https://upk.colorado.gov/.

Options for current Weld RE-4 families

Children currently enrolled in preschool, those with siblings already attending a Weld RE-4 school, or those with a parent or guardian employed by the district may match directly with the district. These families should receive an email confirming their preferred school location and session, along with a direct link to complete the matching process.

Opportunities for families new to UPK

Children in the year before kindergarten—those who turn 4 by October 1—are eligible for up to 12 funded preschool hours per week, with the possibility of additional hours. Families new to the Universal Preschool program can list up to 10 preferred providers. Matching notifications will be sent on February 16 and March 16. To apply, families should locate the Weld RE-4 school profile at https://upk.colorado.gov/, select it as a preferred provider, and submit their registration.

For more information about Weld RE-4’s Preschool Program, visit https://bit.ly/RE4preschool or call 970-686-8080.

Source: Weld RE-4 School District