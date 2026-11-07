Windsor FFA Students Earn National Honors at Indianapolis Convention

Windsor High School teams earn two national top-10 finishes, while two students receive FFA’s highest individual honor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Students from Windsor High School represented Northern Colorado on the national stage at the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, earning recognition in agricultural competitions and leadership achievements.

Weld RE-4 School District students competed in four national events, earning two Gold Placings, two Bronze Placings, and two prestigious American FFA Degrees.

Windsor Teams Rank Among Nation’s Best

Windsor’s Parliamentary Procedure team tied for fifth nationally and earned a Gold Placing. Team members included Hadley Toms, Grace Lacy, Cooper Dunworth, Aiden Bakke, Sebastian Lopez, and Emma Starck.

Four students — Dunworth, Lacy, Lopez, and Starck — also earned professional parliamentary accreditations.

The competition challenges students to demonstrate leadership, debate, critical thinking, and the ability to conduct effective organizational meetings.

Windsor’s Food Science and Technology team also earned national recognition, finishing eighth and receiving a Gold Placing.

Windsor High School FFA members Shane Donahue, Will Steinhausen, Serefina Erdogan, and Rorey Nally earned a Gold Placing and finished eighth nationally in Food Science and Technology. Steinhausen also placed ninth individually and received a $400 scholarship. (Photo courtesy of Weld RE-4 School District)

Team members Shane Donahue, Will Steinhausen, Serefina Erdogan, and Rorey Nally demonstrated skills in food safety, product development, and industry problem-solving.

Steinhausen finished ninth individually and received a $400 scholarship.

The team’s top-10 finish earned an invitation to the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta in January. The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association and the USPOULTRY Foundation will fund the trip.

Agricultural Communications and Meats Teams Recognized

Windsor High School FFA members Mason Workman, Lillian Miller, Gavin Wagner, and Anyslee Housden earned a Bronze Placing in the national Meats Evaluation and Technology competition in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of Weld RE-4 School District)

Windsor’s Agricultural Communications team, consisting of Harper Shellito, Emma McCormick, Brooklyn Pepin, and Gracye McGuire, earned a Bronze Placing.

Students developed a communications campaign involving journalism, magazine design, broadcast production, and social media strategy.

The Meats Evaluation and Technology team also received a Bronze Placing. Mason Workman, Lillian Miller, Gavin Wagner, and Anyslee Housden competed in activities testing their understanding of meat products, industry practices, and evaluation techniques.

Two Students Earn FFA’s Highest Degree

Windsor High School FFA members Clara Howell (left) and Cailyn Landon received the American FFA Degree, the highest individual honor awarded by the National FFA Organization. (Photo courtesy of Weld RE-4 School District)

Windsor FFA members Clara Howell and Cailyn Landon received the American FFA Degree, the highest individual honor awarded by the National FFA Organization.

The distinction recognizes exceptional achievement in agricultural education, supervised agricultural experience, leadership, and community involvement.

The national convention, held October 21–24, brought together FFA members from across the country for competitions, educational workshops, and leadership activities.

The students’ accomplishments highlight the strength of agricultural education and career preparation opportunities available through Windsor High School.

More information about the National FFA Organization is available at ffa.org.