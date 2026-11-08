Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights Comes to Loveland’s Rialto Theater

The classic ballet-inspired production offers Northern Colorado audiences a Sunday afternoon of performing arts.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One of the most recognizable titles in classical ballet comes to Loveland on Sunday, November 8, when Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights is presented at the Rialto Theater.

Scheduled for 4 p.m., the production brings Swan Lake’s enduring appeal to the historic downtown venue.

The original ballet, set to music by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, has captivated audiences for generations through its dramatic storytelling, memorable score, and themes of love and transformation.

Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights offers Northern Colorado audiences an opportunity to experience a production connected to that classical tradition. The event’s title highlights a visual component, though the calendar listing did not include specific staging and lighting details.

The Rialto Theater, located on East Fourth Street in downtown Loveland, provides an intimate setting for performances ranging from music and theater to dance and special cultural presentations.

For families, arts enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a different way to spend a Sunday afternoon, the performance adds another option to Northern Colorado’s fall cultural calendar.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Sunday, November 8, 2026 Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Location: Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth Street, Loveland

Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth Street, Loveland Production: Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Additional event information is available through the North Forty News community calendar.

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