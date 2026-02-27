Windsor High Teacher Earns Statewide Honor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Jessica Teal recognized as Colorado Affiliate Teacher of the Year for leadership in family and consumer sciences education

A Windsor High School educator has earned statewide recognition for her leadership and impact in career and life skills education. Jessica Teal was named Colorado Affiliate Teacher of the Year by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

The award honors “exemplary teachers who utilize cutting-edge methods, techniques, and activities to provide stimulus and visibility to family and consumer sciences in elementary and secondary education.” For Windsor High School students, that translates into hands-on classes that prepare them for careers, family life, leadership, and real-world decision-making.

Teal brings a decade of experience teaching Family and Consumer Sciences at Windsor High School. Her course offerings have spanned Design Seminar, Catering, Child and Adolescent Development, Relationships, Life Management, Career Pathways, Family and Consumer Sciences Leadership, Interior Design, Fashion Design, Education Exploration, and Teacher Cadet programs.

Beyond the classroom, Teal has played a significant role in professional leadership across Colorado. She has served as president of both Colorado ACTE and the Colorado Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences, and is currently serving a second term as president of the latter organization. She is also an active member of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, the national organization that presents the award.

Teal earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, along with principal licensure, from Colorado State University, further strengthening Northern Colorado’s ties to her professional journey.

According to the association, AAFCS has supported family and consumer sciences professionals for more than a century, helping individuals, families, and communities make informed decisions about well-being, relationships, and resources. More information about the organization is available at https://www.aafcs.org.

Community members seeking more information about the award or Windsor High School programs can email [email protected].

