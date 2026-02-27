Sunny Skies & Spring-Like Temps Set to Light Up Northern Colorado This Weekend

By Blaine Howerton

Northern Colorado is in line for an early spring-feeling weekend. Friday will kick off with sunshine and highs climbing into the low 60s — a noticeable warming trend after recent chilly nights. Friday night will stay mostly clear, setting the stage for a breezy and bright Saturday. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-60s under abundant sunshine, a perfect day to get outside. Sunday keeps the rhythm going with more sun and temperatures in the same mild range. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s and 30s, but daytime warmth will be our headline. It’s a weekend that feels more like March than late February — enjoy it while it lasts, Northern Colorado.