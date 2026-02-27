Speed Cameras Begin I-25 Warnings

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CDOT starts 30-day warning period between Mead and Berthoud work zone

Drivers traveling Interstate 25 between Mead and Berthoud will begin receiving speed violation warnings starting March 1 as the Colorado Department of Transportation expands its Colorado Speed Enforcement Program into Northern Colorado’s busy construction corridor.

The new enforcement area covers the Interstate 25 North Express Lanes work zone between mile points 243 and 250, where crews are building new tolled lanes in both directions. According to CDOT, more than 10% of drivers exceeded the 65 mph posted speed limit by at least 10 mph during the program’s testing phase. Officials say slowing down in active work zones is critical, especially along a high-volume corridor like I-25, where construction activity narrows lanes and reduces reaction time.

“This warning period gives drivers time to adjust their behavior before fines begin,” CDOT Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik said in a statement. “Slowing down is one of the simplest and most effective ways to keep everyone safe.”

Under the program, vehicles are photographed and time-stamped at two points, allowing cameras to calculate an average speed through the corridor. Eight cameras are positioned in both directions at mile points 244.3, 245.9, 247.5, and 249.4. Clear signage alerts drivers at least 300 feet before entering the enforcement zone.

Warnings will be issued for at least 30 days. Beginning April 2, 2026, drivers who exceed the speed limit by 10 mph or more will face a $75 civil penalty. Drivers will have 45 days to pay or appeal. Violations captured through the Automated Vehicle Identification System do not add points to a driver’s license. However, speeding 25 mph or more over the limit remains a separate ticketable offense under Colorado law.

Speeding remains a leading cause of serious crashes statewide. CDOT reports more than 1,200 speeding-related crashes in Colorado in 2025, resulting in 91 fatalities. In a recent survey, 70% of Coloradans admitted to speeding on highways.

The enforcement program first launched in July 2025 along Colorado Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont, where CDOT reports speeding violations dropped by more than 80%. Revenue from the new I-25 corridor will primarily fund the Speed Enforcement Program, with excess funds directed to the Vulnerable Road User Protection Enterprise for safety improvements.

The I-25 North Express Lanes project is expected to continue through 2028. Drivers can learn more about construction impacts and sign up for project updates at https://subscription.cotrip.org/alerts/construction and view project details on CDOT’s I-25 North Express Lanes webpage.

Additional information about the Colorado Speed Enforcement Program is available at https://codot.gov/programs/speedenforcement.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation