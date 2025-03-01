Celebrating Northern Colorado’s Best: Local Stories, Top Restaurants, and Community Highlights

Dear Northern Colorado,

I love to tell stories. My favorite stories to write have always been about the people and businesses that make Northern Colorado what it is. They are the catalysts—the ones who bring energy, creativity, and passion into our communities. Maybe that’s why I enjoy writing about our restaurants so much.

In the coming weeks, I’ve transformed our regular food reviews into profiles of the Top 15 Restaurants in Fort Collins. We published the full list last week, and this week, we’re kicking off the series with a deep dive into Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar—a Fort Collins staple known for its fresh seafood and vibrant atmosphere. I eat at every restaurant I write about, and every single one of them deserves the space on these pages. Perhaps I’ll run into you at one of them—if you see me, say hi!

Here’s what else we’re covering this week:

We publish daily stories at northfortynews.com and release a weekly e-edition, which you can find at northfortynews.com/this-week.

Thank you for being part of our Northern Colorado community. Your support fuels local journalism, and I’m grateful for every reader who takes the time to engage with our stories. Keep reading, keep exploring, and maybe I’ll see you around town.

Until next time,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

