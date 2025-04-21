by Phil Goldstein | NorthFortyNews.com

Dear Abby,

I’ve got a dilemma, and I’m hoping you can help me. I read your good advice every week. I thought your suggestion in last week’s column to the reader with Multiple Personality Disorder that he should just be himself was very thoughtful.

Anyway, on to my problem: I can’t seem to keep from getting injured from exercise. You see, I started a fitness regimen 50 years ago, and I just don’t know if the pain that came with the gain has been worth it. I wanted to be healthier, I really did. I was smoking and drinking way too much beer back then, so I took up jogging. Pretty soon, I’d quit smoking and wasn’t drinking as much, and I started training for marathons. But soon the injuries started. After the first three surgeries, I quit running and took up cycling and pickleball. But playing pickleball led to three more surgeries, so I switched to swimming. Supposedly, nobody gets hurt swimming, right? But I did, and now I’m likely facing a ninth surgery. I’ve had so many X-rays, I surely glow in the dark. And when I call my physical therapist’s office, the receptionist answers, “What is it this time?”

Abby, please give me some advice. Exercise is supposed to be good for you, right?

Yours truly,

Troubled in Timnath

Dear Troubled in Timnath,

If something hurts, don’t do it.

Sincerely,

Abby

P.S. What’s a Timnath?

Phil Goldstein is in his fifth year writing Tales from Timnath for North Forty News. Phil is a 14-year Timnath resident who is finally using his West Virginia University journalism degree after getting sidetracked 52 years ago. The views expressed herein are Phil’s only. Contact him with comments on the column at [email protected].

