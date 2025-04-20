Weekly Fort Collins Police Snapshot: 117 Arrests, Crime Prevention Event Ahead

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to 1,684 calls for service last week, resulting in 117 arrests across a wide range of incidents. From proactive patrols to community crime prevention efforts, officers remain focused on public safety and accountability.

Here’s a snapshot of notable incidents:

Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Charges : A driver stopped for operating without lights and an expired temp tag was found to have a warrant, a denied license, and no insurance. He was arrested and booked into Larimer County Jail.

: A driver stopped for operating without lights and an expired temp tag was found to have a warrant, a denied license, and no insurance. He was arrested and booked into Larimer County Jail. Duo Caught in Crime at Local Business : Officers responded to reports of a woman trespassing and another attempting to steal a scooter. Both were arrested on outstanding warrants and face new charges.

: Officers responded to reports of a woman trespassing and another attempting to steal a scooter. Both were arrested on outstanding warrants and face new charges. Meth Pipe Found Under Bridge: District One officers observed a woman under a bridge with a meth pipe and lighter. She was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful drug use.

Community Reminder – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FCPS encourages the public to safely dispose of unused medications during National Take Back Day on Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Collins Police Building (2221 South Timberline Road). This free event helps prevent prescription drug misuse and protects the environment.

For ongoing updates from Fort Collins Police Services, visit fcgov.com/police.