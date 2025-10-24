Finding Light in the Shorter Days

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Each year, as the days shorten and the air turns crisp, I find myself drawn to the quiet beauty of fall in Northern Colorado. The mornings are a little slower, the evenings a little darker — and somewhere in between, the light feels more precious. It’s a season that reminds me to pause, to look around, and to notice the small things that hold warmth: a neighbor’s porch light glowing through the dusk, the scent of woodsmoke in the hills, or the laughter echoing from a community Trunk or Treat.

This week’s edition reflects that same sense of reflection and connection. From the fascinating history of the jack o’ lantern to the students at CSU speaking up for animal welfare, our pages capture the broad spectrum of what it means to care — for each other, for our communities, and even for the creatures who share them. You’ll also find stories of growth and progress — like Livermore Fire Protection District breaking ground on a new station, and Northern Water’s ongoing work to safeguard our region’s resources.

For me, one of the highlights this week was cooking up something fun and familiar — my latest Publisher’s Plate recipe, “Smash Burger Tacos.” It’s a playful mix of comfort and creativity, the kind of meal that brings everyone to the table. As always, I’m grateful to partner with Passanante’s Home Food Service to share recipes that make home dining satisfying and straightforward. You can find the full recipe and a $200 offer at northfortynews.com/publishersplate

.As we move deeper into the season, I hope you’ll take a moment to celebrate your own community — maybe by stopping by a local market, attending a theatre performance, or simply waving to a neighbor. Every small act of connection matters. That’s what keeps Northern Colorado strong, and it’s why we do what we do every week.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link; the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News