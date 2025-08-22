Five Years After Cameron Peak, Northern Colorado Shows Strength and Resilience

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

As I hiked recently through a section of the Rawah Wilderness, I was struck by the sight of bright red berries growing among the charred remains of trees. Five years ago, the Cameron Peak Fire left behind scars that seemed impossible to heal. Today, signs of resilience are everywhere—plants pushing through blackened soil, volunteers cutting new trails, and neighbors still supporting one another in recovery.

This week, our coverage reflects that same spirit of Northern Colorado perseverance. We revisit the Cameron Peak Fire through survivor stories and recovery updates, a reminder of how far we’ve come—and how much work lies ahead to safeguard our forests and communities. You’ll also find features on local events, from golf tournaments supporting single mothers to the 10-year milestone of Bustang connecting Fort Collins commuters across the state.

Meanwhile, wildfire response remains top of mind with the Lone Pine Fire quickly contained thanks to coordinated local crews. These reminders underscore both our vulnerability and our strength when we come together.

At North Forty News, our mission is to keep you connected—to the land, to your neighbors, and to the stories shaping our region. Your continued support makes that possible. Whether by subscribing, advertising, or sharing our work, you help sustain independent community journalism in Northern Colorado.

You can always read the latest edition of North Forty News at the following link. Bookmark it!

northfortynews.com/this-week.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

👉 Read, subscribe, or donate today at northfortynews.com.