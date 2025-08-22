A Stormy Weekend Ahead: Fort Collins Braces for Afternoon Thunderstorms Aug 22–24

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This coming weekend has me reaching for both my rain jacket and my sense of adventure.

Starting Friday, I’m watching for a couple of brief morning showers, followed by a roar of afternoon thunder. It won’t just be rain—hail and strong winds are possible, so I’m keeping my eyes on the skies all day.

Saturday looks a bit calmer in the morning, with the low clouds parting now and then. But don’t let that lull you into complacency—afternoon thunderstorms remain likely, so I’ll still leave my umbrella within arm’s reach.

Sunday brings a mixed bag of sun and clouds. The afternoon could spark yet another round of storms, so my weekend plans will stay flexible, with an eye skyward for changing weather.

Overall, temperatures stay comfortable—highs in the mid-70s with crisp, cool mornings dipping into the upper 50s. It’s a weekend made for cautious optimism and keen weather awareness. Let’s stay alert, stay safe, and enjoy whatever the Colorado skies bring.