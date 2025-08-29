From Road Rage to Resilience: Northern Colorado Stories That Matter This Week

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This week’s edition of North Forty News reminds me of why local journalism matters so much in Northern Colorado. From stories about safety on our roads to remembering a local after her passing, every page reflects the pulse of our community.

We lead with a sobering reminder: Colorado ranks among the worst states for road rage. Fort Collins Police are urging us all to take a deep breath, stay courteous, and remember that every driver on the road is also a neighbor. Alongside that, we address the persistent dangers of speeding, with statewide campaigns aimed at saving lives on highways that many of us drive on daily.

But this week isn’t just about challenges—it’s also about resilience. It occasionally appears in the kitchen. For the Publisher’s Plate feature, I decided to take on a new challenge: baking sourdough slider rolls from scratch. It was my first attempt, and to my delight, they came out golden and delicious. Paired with Passanante’s tender pork chops simmered in smoky barbecue sauce, the sliders became an instant family favorite. Much like the stories we share each week, it was a reminder that trying something new can lead to lasting traditions.

You’ll also find a mix of inspiration and innovation in this edition:

Local businesses are exploring how AI can transform their marketing strategies.

An exclusive Q&A with Daniel Rodriguez ahead of his Fort Collins Nursery concert.

A heartfelt reflection in Phil Goldstein’s “Tales from Timnath” on lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina.

As always, these stories come to life because of your support. Independent, local journalism depends on readers and advertisers who believe in the value of community connection. If you haven’t yet, please consider subscribing, donating, or sharing our work with a friend. Every click, every share, every word-of-mouth mention helps keep Northern Colorado connected.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News