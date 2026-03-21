Starting Seeds the Right Way

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A simple look at how the right soil cover can improve germination and give seeds a stronger start in Northern Colorado conditions.

There’s a quiet kind of optimism that comes with planting seeds.

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This time of year in Northern Colorado, I find myself leaning into that rhythm again—trays on the table, soil under my fingernails, and the promise of something growing just beneath the surface. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that what happens in that first inch of soil matters more than just about anything else.

It’s easy to overthink gardening. Lights, fertilizers, schedules. But when it comes to starting seeds, the real difference often comes down to something simple: what you put on top of them.

Reading the Fine Print

I’ll admit it—I used to skip the seed packet instructions. Just plant, water, and hope for the best.

But those tiny lines on the back? They matter. Some seeds need light. Some need to be tucked in. Some want just the thinnest cover. Getting that depth right can mean the difference between a full tray of seedlings and a patchy, frustrating start.

Here along the Front Range, we’re already working against dry air, wind, and temperature swings. Giving seeds the right conditions from the beginning isn’t just helpful—it’s necessary.

Pussytoes Seedlings

The Top Layer Makes the Difference

Over time, I’ve settled into a few go-to materials that help keep things consistent.

Vermiculite is one I come back to again and again. It’s light, holds moisture well, and forms a protective blanket over seeds. In our dry climate, that moisture retention can be the difference between steady germination and soil drying out too quickly.

Perlite plays a different role. It doesn’t hold much water, but it keeps things from getting too compacted. Seeds need air just as much as they need moisture, and perlite helps create that balance.

Then there’s a good germinating mix—fine, even, and easy to work with. It gives you control. And when you’re trying to create the same conditions across a tray or bed, that consistency really pays off.

Keep It Simple

I’ve learned not to overcomplicate this stage.

Seeds don’t need much. They need contact with soil. They need consistent moisture. And they need a little bit of protection from the elements—whether that’s wind outside or dry indoor air.

Too much water, and they rot. Too little, and they stall out. Heavy soil can hold them back. A light, even covering, helps them do what they’re meant to do.

It’s a small window of time, but it’s a critical one.

The First Green Shoots

There’s nothing quite like seeing those first sprouts push through.

It never gets old. No matter how many seasons I’ve done this, that moment still feels like a small win—a sign that something is working, that the conditions are right, that the season is beginning.

And around here, where spring doesn’t always make things easy, I’ve come to appreciate just how much those early decisions matter.

Sometimes it’s not about doing more.

It’s about doing the simple things right.

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