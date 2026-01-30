Weld Road 32 Closure Under Interstate 25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Bridge demolition near Mead will detour traffic for five days in early February

Motorists in Northern Colorado should plan for a temporary full closure of Weld County Road 32 beneath Interstate 25 east of Mead from Monday, February 2, at 5 a.m. through Friday, February 6, at 5 p.m., as crews demolish the existing bridge over the roadway.

The closure is part of the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, led by the Colorado Department of Transportation, between Mead and Berthoud. Officials say full closures improve safety for drivers and workers while shortening the overall duration of traffic impacts during bridge reconstruction and widening.

During the closure, eastbound Weld County Road 32 traffic will detour south on Weld County Road 7 to Colorado Highway 66, then east to Weld County Road 9.5 before heading north back to Weld County Road 32. Westbound traffic will follow the reverse route, using Weld County Road 9.5 south to Colorado Highway 66, then west to Weld County Road 7 and north to Weld County Road 32. Drivers should follow posted detours and expect delays; work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

The Mead–Berthoud segment continues years of improvements along Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado. Once completed in 2028, the project will connect Colorado Highway 66 in Mead to the newly rebuilt section near Colorado Highway 56 in Berthoud, marking the first time there will be more than two lanes of Interstate 25 in both directions from Denver to Fort Collins. Current updates are available at codot.gov/projects/north-i-25, and travelers can check real-time conditions at COtrip.org.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation