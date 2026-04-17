Colorado’s Forgotten Flower Boom: The Rise of Carnations

By Shannon Moreau | Fort Collins Nursery

Once the world’s leading producer, Colorado’s carnation industry shaped communities, fueled businesses, and left a legacy still blooming today.

When it comes to iconic plants in Colorado’s agricultural and horticultural history, there are certain names at the top of nearly everyone’s mind: Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Melons, and the instantly recognizable Colorado Columbine. But did you know that this list is missing one massive plant that, up until the 1970s, overshadowed all of these? The plant that made such a huge impact in the state’s history may come as a surprise–the carnation. Colorado was once the world’s growing capital for these timeless cut flowers. In light of Colorado’s 150th birthday this year, now is a fantastic time to take a look at this showy part of the Centennial State’s history.

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(Photo by oksana, Pexels.com)

In the early 1900s, greenhouses were constructed throughout Denver and the surrounding suburbs. The long days and consistent temperatures these greenhouses provided created the perfect recipe for success for growing carnations, a plant that needs long and warm days to form plentiful flower buds, and the long stems are ideal for floral arrangements. When it comes to the plant itself, carnations grown for the floral industry are Dianthus caryophyllus, and the colors that immediately spring to mind are butter yellow, bubblegum pink, and candy apple red, but the carnation color palette doesn’t stop there! These fragrant beauties come in an incredibly wide range of colors and patterns, ranging from shades of terracotta brown, pale lavender- pink, and a plethora of bicolor combinations.

(Photo by Pixamio, Pixabay.com)

Over the next several decades, the cut flower industry expanded at a steady rate. By 1929, Colorado’s floral industry was booming. At its peak, Colorado cut flower producers like Denver Wholesale Florist were providing millions of carnations annually to florists throughout the United States, shipping loads of flowers via freight trains and refrigerated vehicles. Colorado growers were recognized not only for the volume of flowers produced but also for the superior quality of the blooms. Nationally recognized for their quality, bouquets of Colorado carnations were frequently sent to the White House. However, by the 1970s, cut flower production began its shift to South America, where the vast majority of cut flowers are grown now.

In spite of its glory days being well behind us, the impact of this industry is still felt today. Many of Colorado’s family-owned nursery and greenhouse businesses got their starts as carnation growers, and the iconic history of the carnation is still celebrated in one particular community. The city of Wheat Ridge holds a Carnation Festival every summer, which celebrates the long history of our connection to this flower. If you would like to grow your own carnations for your cutting garden, the Chadbud series is an excellent option that can be purchased as seed. For hardy perennial options, you can always grow a perennial dianthus like ‘Pinball Wizard’ or ‘Raspberry Surprise’ in your landscape, both of which boast fluffy flowers and a spicy fragrance similar to the cutting carnations that made history.

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To read more about Denver Wholesale Florist’s history with Carnations, see their about page: https://www.dwfwholesale.com/about-us/

Take a look at the event page for this year’s Carnation Festival in Wheat Ridge, CO, to take part in the festivities. https://thecarnationfestival.com/