How To Kill Your Plants

By Kelly Kellow | The Gardens on Spring Creek

So, you bought a plant. Maybe several. You have a vision of what your new perennial garden will look like. Dreams of lush greenery, abundant flowers, tall, towering trees and shrubs, a sanctuary created in your backyard. But now? Crispy leaves. Droopy stems. A dead plant where hope once grew.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the most effective, tried-and-true ways to murder your plants—overwatering, underwatering, sun-scorching, shade-suffocating, and of course, the classic “forget it exists for three weeks and then panic.” Let’s dig in!

One of the best ways to kill your freshly planted perennials is by over- or underwatering. People frequently ask me, “What’s wrong with my plant?” To which I ask, “How much are you watering it?” Responses range from “I only watered it when it was planted,” to “I’ve been watering it twice a day for weeks.” Plants that are overwatered show signs of wilting caused by root rot. They tend to grow larger and floppier. If this is what you’re seeing, check your irrigation and let the soil dry out before watering again. Plants that are underwatered also show signs of wilting, with leaves that become very crisp. Know that once they reach this point, they usually don’t come back. Combat over- and underwatering by having a succession watering plan in place when you first plant your perennials, trees, or shrubs. Water every day for a week, every other day for two weeks, every three days for several more weeks, then twice a week until the plant gets established (that usually takes several years).

Be aware that another contributor to over- and underwatering is the soil type. Soils that are heavier in clay will tend to stay wet for longer periods of time. Soils that have more sand and rock and lack organic materials will be drier. When planting, add compost mixed in with the native soil to help with water retention.

Another great way to kill your plant is to get the right plant and put it in the wrong place. Full shade perennials will not last in a garden spot that gets south-facing sun for eight hours a day. And vice versa, a plant that requires full sun will get leggy and rot out if planted in a garden with full shade.

Other ways to kill your plant—no lengthy explanation required—include:

Overfertilizing

“Burns” roots with excess salts and nutrients. Often worse than under-fertilizing. Most perennials, especially natives, do not like to be fertilized frequently or at all.

Neglecting Pests and Diseases

Spider mites, aphids, or fungal diseases can take over quickly if not caught early.

Wrong Climate / Zone

Planting something that can’t survive your winters (or summers) is a quick way to lose them.

Improper Pruning

Cutting at the wrong time or too aggressively can stress or kill some species.

Here’s the thing: plants are surprisingly forgiving. With a little attention, some humility, and the courage to Google “what does overwatering mean,” you might just turn things around.