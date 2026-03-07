Row Cover: A Simple Tool for a Longer Garden Season

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A lightweight garden fabric can help Northern Colorado gardeners protect plants from cold nights, hungry insects, and unpredictable spring weather.

If you garden in Northern Colorado long enough, you learn one thing quickly: our growing season is rarely predictable. Warm sunshine one day can be followed by a hard frost the next, and the wind has a habit of testing the durability of every plant in the yard. One of the simplest tools I’ve come to appreciate for dealing with that uncertainty is floating row cover.

Floating row cover — often called frost cloth or frost blanket — is a lightweight woven fabric designed to rest directly over plants or be supported slightly above them. The material allows light and water to pass through while trapping a small amount of warmth near the soil surface, creating a protective microclimate for plants.

In my own garden, row cover has become a quiet workhorse. During the colder months, it can protect hardy plants that haven’t been planted yet or help insulate pots and garden beds through freezing conditions. Even a thin layer of fabric can provide just enough temperature protection to help plants survive a cold night.

Frost Cloth Covered Plant

As winter fades and early spring arrives, row cover becomes even more useful. Many gardeners in Northern Colorado try to get a head start on the season, but fluctuating temperatures can quickly damage tender new growth. Draping row cover over newly planted beds can shield young foliage from chilly nights and harsh winds while still allowing sunlight to reach the plants.

Vegetable gardens benefit especially from this simple technique. Covering seeded rows or fresh transplants can help reduce insect damage early in the season. Pests such as aphids or squash bugs often need direct access to plants to cause problems, and a protective layer can act as a barrier during vulnerable growth stages. Gardeners just need to remember to remove the cover once flowering begins if crops depend on pollinators to produce fruit.

Row cover also helps extend the gardening season by retaining warmth near the soil. This slight temperature boost encourages stronger early root growth and allows some crops to be planted earlier in spring or to keep growing later into fall.

Perhaps the best part is how simple and affordable the material can be. A single roll can last for years when handled carefully, and it can be reused season after season across multiple garden beds. For gardeners working with Northern Colorado’s unpredictable weather, it’s a small investment that can make a big difference.

If you’re planning your garden this year, consider adding a roll of row cover to your toolkit. It’s one of those quiet pieces of equipment that doesn’t look like much at first — but once you start using it, you’ll wonder how you ever gardened without it.

