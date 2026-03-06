Old Town St. Pat’s Parade Celebration Returns To Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Festive downtown parade and Irish celebration kick off St. Patrick’s weekend in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins will turn green on Saturday, March 14, as the Old Town St. Pat’s Parade Celebration returns to downtown for a morning of music, community spirit, and Irish-themed fun.

The free, family-friendly event begins at 10 a.m. with a lively parade through Old Town. Colorful floats, performers, community groups, and local organizations will travel a classic downtown route, giving spectators plenty of spots to line the streets and enjoy the celebration.

Thousands of residents and visitors typically gather for the annual tradition, which helps kick off St. Patrick’s weekend across Northern Colorado. The parade highlights local nonprofits, businesses, and community groups while bringing a festive energy to the heart of Fort Collins.

After the parade, the celebration continues in Old Town with live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Spectators are encouraged to wear green, arrive early for good viewing spots, and stay downtown to enjoy the festivities.

