Red Flag Warning Issued for High Fire Danger Regionally

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Strong winds and very low humidity elevate wildfire risk across the High Plains through Monday evening

Critical fire weather conditions are developing across parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a multi-day Red Flag Warning through 5 p.m. Monday. While the warning does not specifically mention Northern Colorado, officials urge residents across the region to remain alert, as similar conditions can quickly spread south along the Front Range.

The warning is driven by northwest winds sustained at 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour, combined with very dry air and relative humidity levels between 15 and 20 percent. These conditions significantly increase the likelihood that any new fire could ignite easily and spread rapidly.

The affected fire weather zones include areas of southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle, regions that often share weather patterns with Northern Colorado during high-wind events. Local emergency managers remind residents that outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, and even routine activities like towing chains, using equipment outdoors, or parking vehicles on dry grass can spark fires under these conditions.

As Northern Colorado enters a stretch of warmer, windier winter weather, residents are encouraged to use extra caution, stay informed of local fire conditions, and follow guidance from local fire districts and weather officials.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: National Weather Service, Cheyenne, Wyoming.