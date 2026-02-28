Banner North Colorado Medical Center First in State With New Stroke Stent

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Advanced carotid procedure expands minimally invasive care options in Greeley and across Northern Colorado

Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley has become the first hospital in Colorado to perform a procedure using Abbott’s new XACT™ Carotid Stent System, marking a significant step forward in stroke prevention care for Northern Colorado residents.

The milestone procedure was performed in February by Timothy Fuller, M.D., and Banner’s vascular team at the CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado. Hospital leaders say the addition of the new technology allows patients with carotid artery disease to access advanced, minimally invasive treatment close to home.

Carotid artery disease develops when plaque builds up in the arteries that carry blood to the brain. It is the second leading cause of stroke. Traditionally, severe cases are treated with open surgery involving an incision in the neck to remove the blockage. While generally safe, surgery carries risks including infection and blood clots.

The XACT™ Carotid Stent System offers a less invasive alternative. The stent is placed inside the artery to restore blood flow and reduce stroke risk without the need for a large surgical incision. According to Banner Health, the system is designed to provide precision and strength during carotid stenting procedures and can be delivered using either traditional transfemoral access or transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) techniques.

“This first case represents a meaningful advancement for patients in Northern Colorado,” Dr. Fuller said. “Having access to the latest stent technology allows us to offer additional minimally invasive options for patients who may benefit from carotid artery stenting.”

Hospital officials say bringing the procedure to Greeley means patients from Weld County and surrounding rural communities may avoid traveling to Denver or other metro-area facilities for specialized vascular care.

“This is exactly the kind of innovation we want available to our community,” said Alan Qualls, chief executive officer of Banner’s North Colorado hospitals. “Being the first in Colorado to offer this technology reflects our commitment to bringing advanced, evidence-based care to patients close to home.”

Banner North Colorado Medical Center serves as a regional hub for northeastern Colorado, southern Wyoming, western Nebraska, and western Kansas. With the addition of the new carotid stent system, leaders say the hospital continues to expand minimally invasive options for complex vascular conditions.

More information about vascular and stroke-prevention services at Banner North Colorado Medical Center is available at https://www.bannerhealth.com.

