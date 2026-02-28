Denver Records Lowest Early-Season Snowfall on Record

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado winter totals lag far behind average as region waits on spring moisture

Northern Colorado is wrapping up one of its driest early snow seasons on record, with Denver officially logging its lowest September-through-February snowfall since recordkeeping began, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver recorded just 13.4 inches of snow between September and February, far below the long-term average of 34.8 inches for that period. The National Weather Service shared historical comparisons showing previous low-snow seasons and how much snow ultimately fell between March and May.

The data highlights how unusual this winter has been across the Front Range, including communities throughout Larimer and Weld counties that rely on winter snowpack for water supply, agriculture, and wildfire mitigation. Seasonal snowfall averages 56.6 inches, meaning the region would need significant spring storms to approach normal totals.

In several past low-snow years, March through May delivered varying results — from modest late-season boosts to significant rebounds. For example, during the 2002–2003 season, only 16.2 inches fell through February, but an additional 45.6 inches fell during spring, pushing the seasonal total above normal. Other years saw far less recovery.

While Denver’s numbers do not always mirror mountain snowpack totals exactly, Front Range snowfall plays a key role in soil moisture, river flows, and regional drought conditions. Spring snow and rain will be critical in determining how Northern Colorado enters wildfire season and irrigation months.

The National Weather Service Boulder office shared the data publicly on social media. More information and official updates are available from the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/bou.

Source: National Weather Service Boulder