Blast N Bowl Concert Night at 830 North

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Indie artists JOLO, modrn, and I Don’t Mind take the stage for a free midweek show in Fort Collins

A midweek mix of live indie music and bowling is set to energize Fort Collins when Blast N Bowl returns to 830 North on Wednesday, March 4, from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Hosted by Chelsea Beth, the free show features performances by JOLO, modrn, and I Don’t Mind at 830 North – Live Music, Bowling, Arcade, located at 830 North College Avenue. The concert is open to the public, with all paid donations going directly to support the artists.

Guests can enjoy standing-room access along the venue concourse, with self-service bar offerings and full restaurant service available throughout the evening. Bowling lanes will also be open on a first-come, first-served basis, with special concert pricing offering unlimited bowling for the duration of the show for $15.45 plus shoe rental.

Attendees who reserve a ticket in advance for the donation-based concert can redeem a free draft beer, soda, or basket of fries from Odell Brewing Company. Reservations must be shown to the bartender to receive the complimentary item, with one offer per person.

The event blends local music, food, and recreation into one lively community gathering, offering residents and Colorado State University students alike a chance to support emerging artists while enjoying a relaxed night out in the heart of Fort Collins.

