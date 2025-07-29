Fort Collins Offers $25 Trees to Boost Urban Canopy

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

1,000 climate-smart trees available through Rooted in Community Tree Sale

FORT COLLINS, CO – Fort Collins residents will soon have an affordable opportunity to green their neighborhoods while strengthening the city’s urban forest. Starting Monday, August 11, at 8 a.m., the City of Fort Collins will offer 1,000 locally grown trees for just $25 each as part of its annual Rooted in Community Tree Sale.

Households within the city’s Growth Management Area (GMA) can purchase up to two trees online, on a first-come, first-served basis, through the WebTrac platform. With limited quantities and high demand, residents are encouraged to set up a WebTrac account ahead of time to streamline the process. More information is available at the Forestry Division website.

“The Rooted in Community Tree Sale is one of the most impactful ways we can support a healthier, more resilient urban forest in Fort Collins,” said Christine Holtz, Senior Forestry Specialist. “By offering low-cost trees to residents, we’re not only increasing canopy cover but also investing in the long-term well-being of our community.”

Tree species offered this year include climate-appropriate varieties such as bigtooth maple, catalpa, sucker punch chokecherry, several types of oaks and elms, as well as ornamental and fruit-bearing trees. All are grown locally by Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery.

Trees must be picked up on Saturday, September 6, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Hoffman Mill. Detailed pickup instructions will be sent following purchase.

Community Benefits

The Rooted in Community Tree Sale—formerly known as the Community Canopy Program—is a partnership between the City’s Forestry Division and Nature in the City, a Natural Areas Department initiative. The program is designed to expand Fort Collins’ urban canopy while delivering benefits such as:

Improved air quality and carbon capture

Enhanced stormwater filtration

Reduced energy demand and heat mitigation through shade

Increased wildlife habitat

Boosted mental and physical health for residents

For more information and to prepare for the sale, visit the City of Fort Collins Forestry Division.

Information provided by the City of Fort Collins Forestry Division.