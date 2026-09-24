Former Weld Deputy Sentenced to Prison

Former detentions deputy receives prison term following guilty plea to unlawful sexual conduct charge

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A former Weld County detentions deputy has been sentenced to eight years to life in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual conduct while serving as a peace officer, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced Sept. 24 that former deputy Jacob Golden pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer — penetration on duty.

According to the agency, a Weld County judge sentenced Golden on Sept. 23 to eight years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The sentence is to be followed by 20 years to life on parole.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in announcing the sentence that it remains committed to maintaining high standards of conduct among its employees and that it will not tolerate unethical conduct.

The sheriff’s office operates the Weld County Jail as part of its Detentions Division and is responsible for maintaining the facility and the custody of people being held there.

Additional information about the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is available at WeldSheriff.com.

Attribution: The Weld County Sheriff’s Office provided information about Golden’s plea and sentence.